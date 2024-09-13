Mumbai Man Slits Friend's Neck, Tries To Kill Himself; Both Hospitalised

The man attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with the same knife.

A 33-year-old man attacked his female friend with a knife before attempting to take his life after she stopped talking to him, officials have said.

The alleged attempt to murder took place on Wednesday afternoon at Bhandup, an eastern suburb. Accused Dnyandeo Bhange slashed the throat of his female friend, injuring her seriously, an official said on Thursday.

He then attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with the same knife, the official said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

On a complaint by the woman, police have booked Bhange for attempt to murder, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

