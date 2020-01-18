Man Posed As IAS Officer On Matrimonial Site To Dupe Women; Arrested

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Aditya Mhatre, a civil engineer.

The police in Mumbai arrested a man who used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer on matrimonial websites to lure women and later dupe them of lakhs of rupees.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Aditya Mhatre, who is a civil engineer. Senior Police Inspector of the Dindoshi police station, Dharendra Kamble, said that the man has duped close to 25 women.

"We have arrested a man named Aditya, who had made his profile on a prominent marriage website and used it to commit fraud with approximately 25 women," Mr Kamble told reporters.

Aditya Mhatre also posted photos with imported cars on his social media accounts to create the impression of him being rich, which he used to further convince and trap the girls he was attempting to dupe.

"He is a civil engineer but he used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer or said he was in another prominent government post to lure girls and extract Rs 5 to 15 lakh from each woman," the police official said.

A complaint against Mr Mhatre had reportedly been filed at the police station a few days earlier, following which the police team swung into action and caught the accused.