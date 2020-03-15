Mumbai Man Injures, Sets Ablaze Teen For Throwing Slipper: Cops

Police said the man has been arrested for attempt to murder (Representational)

A man was arrested in Vakola area of Mumbai for allegedly setting on fire and injuring a 15-year-old boy inside a garage late Friday night, police said.

The incident took place in Davri Nagar area of the suburb, an official said.

"Satish Pramod Sharma set Chandan Shah on fire after he found that the latter had thrown away his slipper. Mukund Gupta, an eye witness, has told us the two were fooling around in the garage till he heard a scream and saw Shah on fire. The teen's father has claimed Sharma poured petrol and set the victim ablaze," he said.

Mr Sharma has been arrested for attempt to murder, he said, adding that the victim was recuperating in a nearby hospital.