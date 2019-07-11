Mumbai Man Arrested For Allegedly Filming Neighbour In Her Bathroom

Saddam Shaikh, who drives a cab and lives in Behram Baug area, was arrested on Wednesday. His phone was sent to a forensic science lab for examination.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 11, 2019 18:53 IST
The woman spotted a phone wedged in a gap between bathroom's roof and common wall. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai's Oshiwara for allegedly filming his neighbour while she was in the bathroom.

Saddam Shaikh, who drives a cab and lives in Behram Baug area, was arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman spotted a mobile phone wedged in the gap between the bathroom's roof and the common wall separating her building from Mr Shaikh's room.

After she and her husband filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station, the accused was arrested.

His phone was sent to a forensic science lab for examination, the police said.



