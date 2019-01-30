Mumbai Man, 25, Beaten, Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend's Brothers: Police

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man in Mumbai was allegedly killed by two brothers of his girlfriend in the city's Malad area on Tuesday morning, police said. The man, Saif Ali Sharafat Ali, was in a relationship with a woman who used to live in the neighbourhood, a police officer said. The two were going to marry, he added.

The woman's brothers Wasim Badruddin Khan, 19, and Ajmal, 23, were apparently opposed to the relationship, the officer said.

Ali went to the woman's house on Tuesday morning thinking her family members would not be home, but as he was chatting with her, Wasim and Ajmal arrived and allegedly thrashed him.

One of them allegedly stabbed Ali with a knife.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Wasim and Ajmal ran away after the incident, but were tracked down by the police and arrested in the evening.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.