Mumbai International Airport's May Performance Soars, Signals Strong Growth

May emerged as a testament to CSMIA's dedication to achieving monumental growth

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a notable performance in passenger traffic for May, solidifying its unrivalled position as a luminary of aviation excellence, the airport said in a statement.

Backed by excellent connectivity and world-class infrastructure, the airport observed a surge in both domestic and international passenger numbers, it said, adding this extraordinary achievement serves as an indelible testament to CSMIA's prowess, further cementing its eminence as a vanguard of aviation in India.

May emerged as a testament to CSMIA's dedication to achieving monumental growth, witnessing an astounding total of 4,343,806 passengers with 2,109,607 arrivals and 2,234,199 departures. Comparing May 2023 to April 2023 (40,14,823), Mumbai Airport has experienced an 8 per cent increase in passenger numbers, showcasing the airport's consistent growth.

CSMIA has also seen a meteoric rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs). In May 2023 alone, the airport recorded a total of 26,054 ATMs, thereby showcasing its importance as a key aviation centre.

Amongst domestic destinations, Delhi emerged as the quintessential jewel, contributing to 277,911 arrivals and 276,192 departures. Bangalore and Chennai closely trailed, augmenting Mumbai Airport's undisputed status as a premier gateway, providing seamless connections to major cities across the nation.

On the international arena, Dubai dazzled as the top destination, boasting a staggering influx of 100,581 arrivals and outflow of 113,859 departures, Abu Dhabi and Singapore as well stood amongst the top 3 international destinations, unlocking unprecedented global travel opportunities for passengers seeking uncharted horizons.

On May 27, CSMIA witnessed substantial passenger movement numbers; witnessing 76,037 arrivals and 75,319 departures, showcasing an astounding total of 151,356 passengers.

CSMIA's soaring performance in May 2023 stands as an unequivocal testament to its unyielding commitment to surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the airport said.