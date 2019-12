BR Ambedkar lived in the house for 22 years, from 1912 to 1934 (File)

A house in BIT Chawls where Dalit icon Dr B R Amebedkar lived for over two decades would be converted into a national memorial, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Friday.

On the occasion of the 63rd death anniversary of the late leader, which is observed as Mahaparinirwan Din, Mr Thackeray visited the house at BIT Chawls in Parel in central Mumbai in the morning.

Br Ambedkar lived in the house for 22 years, from 1912 to 1934.