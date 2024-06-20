Mumbai Hotelier, His Parents Charged For Torturing His Wife: Cops

The woman lodged the complaint against her husband, his parents on June 13 (Representational)

Police have registered a case against a 46-year-old hotelier from Mumbai's Worli here and his elderly parents on the charge of assaulting his wife and mentally torturing her, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman said in her complaint that her husband demanded money from her parents and also accused her of being involved in an extra-marital affair, he said.

The 43-year-old woman lodged the complaint against her husband, identified as Prahlad Advani, his 85-year-old father Sundargurdas and mother Menaka (78), on June 13, the police said.

The woman's husband owns and operates a luxury beach resort as part of his hotel and resorts business in Goa, they said.

In her complaint, his wife Shahana said she was subjected to torture between November 2012 to June 12, 2024. Based on her complaint, a case of criminal breach of trust, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult was registered, the police said.

The hotelier allegedly assaulted his wife on various occasions and tortured her mentally. He also demanded a wristwatch worth Rs 5 lakh at the time of their wedding, and his wish was fulfilled by her father, the FIR said.

In 2017, the complainant's father had sold his property in Manali, following which Prahlad Advani and his parents started demanding a share in the proceeds, it said.

As the woman refused to part with her father's property, Prahlad Advani assaulted her and subjected her to physical and mental torture, it said.

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband of suspecting her to be having an extra-marital affair.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the accused and his family said in a statement, "It is unfortunate that the police machinery is now being used to hold the husband and his family at ransom to settle a matrimonial discord...Till date, no notice and/or summons have been received by any family member for the purpose of investigation." The spokesperson also alleged that submission of a similar complaint to the N M Joshi Marg police station has been suppressed by the complainant from the police machinery.

"We will be able to establish that the allegations are totally false and concocted," the statement said, adding that the complaint is replete with inaccurate and false statements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)