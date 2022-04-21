Mumbai Gets Its First Completely Digital Bus With Unique 'Tap-In Tap-Out' Feature

Aaditya Thackeray said BEST is India's first bus service to go completely digital.

Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, inaugurated the city's first completely digital bus on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route, with a unique 'Tap-in Tap-out' feature.

"Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India's first bus service to go completely digital," said Mr Thackeray.

"We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days and later expand it on all 438 routes across the city," he added.

According to Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST, "This is the first-ever 100 per cent digital bus service of the country, aiming to increase the digitisation of bus ticketing system."

"It provides ease and convenience to the travellers as they can tap-in using their smart card or via the 'Chalo' app installed in their smartphones," he said.

"After completing the journey, the traveller gets a receipt on their mobile phone if they tap out using the app, and can also collect their ticket if they use the smart card," the official explained.

Initially, the 'Tap-in Tap-out' feature will be available in two buses only, but service providers are likely to deploy this digital bus service on 200 routes in the city, soon.

Travellers who commuted using this fully digital bus were found praising the step towards digitalisation.

"It was a much-needed initiative for travelling in a city like Mumbai," said Jatin, a commuter. He said that the journey became more convenient as it was completely contactless, with no interaction with the ticket checker.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)