3-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Minors In Mumbai, Case Filed: Cops

The two accused were known to be familiar with the child's family, police said (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys after which a case was registered against the two, Mumbai police said today.

A case has been registered under IPC section 376 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"A complaint was received from a woman alleging gang-rape of her three-year-old daughter by two minor boys. The case was registered under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act. The accused have been sent to a correctional home," Senior Police Inspector, Kasturba Marg Police Station, said.

The two accused were known to be familiar with the child's family, as per the police.