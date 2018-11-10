Over 100 Cases In Mumbai For Violating Top Court Order On Firecrackers

53 cases were registered against firecracker sellers for violating safety rules

Over 100 cases were registered in Mumbai for violation of the Supreme Court order on setting off firecrackers during Diwali, police said Saturday.

The Supreme Court had last month permitted sale and manufacture of low emission "green" firecrackers countrywide and fixed a two-hour time period (8pm-10pm) for bursting them on Diwali and other festivals.

The state home department had asked the police to implement the top court directive on firecrackers and ensure action against those violating the deadline.

More than 100 cases were registered in various parts of the metropolis against people who burst firecrackers after the 10 pm deadline, the police added.

Also, 53 cases were registered at various police stations against firecracker sellers for violating safety guidelines, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Police said.

In the first case related to violation of the top court-fixed deadline Wednesday, the Trombay police had arrested two persons for allegedly bursting firecrackers at midnight, a police official said.

The two, Shyam Khalidia and Sunil Pagare - residents of Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Mankhurd - were next day produced before a local magistrate, who granted them bail, he said.

On Thursday night, seven persons were detained by the Marine Drive police for flouting the top court's guidelines, he said, adding they were penalised and released.

A string of complaints related to violation of the SC deadline on setting-off firecrackers were lodged on the Mumbai police's official Twitter handle and regional police control rooms, he said.