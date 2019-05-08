Mumbai Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Raping 21-Year-Old Model

Police said the two met while the woman was working on a TV serial.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 08, 2019 18:11 IST
The accused doctor works in a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A Mumbai doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old model, the police said.

Police said the two met while the woman was working on a TV serial and that they also lived together. 

"We have registered a case on the complaint of the woman and an investigation is underway," senior police inspector Ravindra Badgujar said. 

The accused works in a pharmaceutical company.
 



