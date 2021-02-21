Mumbai Clubs Fined As Civic Body Cracks Whip Amid Rise In Covid Cases

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in the past week.

Amid an upsurge in the Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the civic authorities on Saturday have fined several popular clubs and restaurants in the city for flouting COVID-19 norms.

More than 100 people were found without masks in the raid at 145 Bandra restaurant. The civic body has taken action against all and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, issued fresh safety measures on Friday to stem the spread of the virus even as the Covid numbers in the city remained in an upward trajectory for a week.

Raids were also conducted at three other restaurants and clubs in Bandra West ward. A fine of Rs 30,000 each was imposed on Irish House and Quarter Pillar Bar, and U-Turn Sports Bar was fined Rs 20,000.

More than 100 people were found violating Covid protocols at these places.

In the new guidelines, orders were issued to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc. to check Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has warned that the city may have to face another lockdown if the surge in daily coronavirus figures is not stemmed and people don't follow Covid protocols. The warning came as Maharashtra reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Ms Pedneker said the coronavirus situation in Mumbai is "serious" and the Brihanmumbai Corporation - the city's municipal body - is doing all it can to bring it under control.

She also distributed masks to increase awareness among the masses about the resurgence of the virus.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths. Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and three deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in the past week, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country.

The authorities in Maharashtra have attributed the rise to a laxity in implementing the safety measures, especially since the local trains started running.