Mumbai Civic Body To Test Gen Z Solutions To Urban Challenges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to launch a pilot project wich seeks to involve educated and skilled persons between the ages of 18 to 25 years in municipal administration.

Titled the 'Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows Program', the initiative integrates fresh perspectives and technological literacy of the younger generation to bring innovative solutions to long-standing urban challenges.

Civic Monitoring

Under this proposal, 50 selected fellows will be appointed on a fixed stipend basis and assigned to 10 initial wards. Their primary responsibility will be "on-the-spot" inspections of critical local issues such as road conditions, potholes, garbage management, public transport and sanitation. They will use a mobile app-based system to submit real-time reports to relevant municipal officials, ensuring faster grievance redressal and increased transparency.

Healthcare Initiative

Beyond urban infrastructure, the resolution also addresses public health concerns regarding blood disorders like Thalassemia and Hemophilia. Recognising that treatment for these conditions is life-long and prohibitively expensive for poor and middle-class families, the BMC aims to provide diagnostic testing and treatment at nominal rates within municipal hospitals. The proposal emphasises the need for pre-marital and pre-pregnancy screening to prevent these hereditary disorders in newborns.

Administrative Review

The Municipal Commissioner has been requested to study the feasibility and "desirability" of these opinions expressed in the proposal and submit a formal report on how these programs - both the civic fellowship and the subsidised healthcare - can be effectively executed.