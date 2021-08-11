Mumbai Civic Body Starts Issuing Local Train Monthly Pass For Those Fully Vaccinated

Mumbai local trains: The monthly pass will only be valid from August 15 onwards. (File)

As Mumbai gears up for resuming suburban train services for the fully vaccinated public from August 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started an offline verification process for fully vaccinated people and began issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.

"...in order to make it convenient for the citizens to travel in local trains and obtain railway monthly pass, an offline verification process for COVID-19 final vaccination (completed 14 days after second dose) will start from August 11 at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area and at total of 109 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will be functional in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

"...This will be facilitated both online and offline. The process of creating an app and starting the online process may take a little more time. Hence, the offline process will start from August 11, so that there is no inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Mr Chahal added.

The offline process of issuing monthly season passes will continue on all seven days of the week, until further notice.

Mr Chahal informed that the process will begin at 53 suburban railway stations in the BMC jurisdiction area, including stations on the Central, Western and Harbour Line.

"Citizens who have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can go to the nearest railway station with a hard copy of the Final Vaccination Certificate (second dose) along with proof of photo identity. Citizens should note that if they do not have both or even one of these documents, they will be denied entry by the railway administration at the railway station," the BMC notice read.

Further, it has been informed that the desks will be functional in two consecutive sessions, 7 am to 3 pm and from 3 pm to 11 pm. "The BMC or the concerned Local Self Government staff at the help desk will check the validity of the Final Vaccination Certificate (Second Dose) of the concerned citizen on the CoWin app. They will also check the photo ID proof. Once the verification is completed and both the documents are found to be valid, the certificate and the identification proof will be stamped in the prescribed format," it stated.

Once the COVID Certificate is stamped, a railway monthly pass would be issued by the Railways, on its basis. It is important to note that the pass will only be valid from August 15 onwards.

The notice also mentioned that those who are not vaccinated, or have just received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, would not be allowed to travel on suburban trains at present.

"Strict police action under the Epidemic Control Act/Disaster Management Act/ Indian Penal Code, will be taken if a citizen tries to produce fake/bogus Covid Vaccination Certificate," the BMC notice read.

Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.

