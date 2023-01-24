Watch: $90,000, Stuffed In Books, Found At Mumbai Airport

Passengers getting caught trying to sneak in or out currency and other valuables are fairly common.

Customs officials at the Mumbai airport have seized $90,000 in currency notes, hidden inside books, from a foreigner, officials said on Tuesday.

The dollar bills were painstakingly, individually, placed between the pages of the book, a video of the discovery showed.

A day ago, officials at the Jaipur airport said gold worth over Rs 55 lakh was seized from two passengers.

A passenger who arrived from Sharjah had concealed 380 grams of gold paste worth over Rs 22 lakh in the bottom hem of a pair of pants.

In another seizure, gold weighing 576 grams and valued at over Rs 33 lakh was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Riyad via Sharjah.

The gold was also in paste form and covered in two silicon rubber capsules, which were concealed in underwear, he said.

The same day, customs officials at Tamil Nadu's Trichy international airport seized $9,600 in foreign currency from a male passenger about to board a flight, officials said.

According to officials, the foreign currency was found concealed in slippers during a search.