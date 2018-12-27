3 Killed In Fire At High-Rise Residential Building In Mumbai's Chembur

Another senior citizen is admitted to the hospital due to suffocation.

Three people have died after a major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building this evening in Chembur, one of Mumbai's largest suburbs.

The fire started on the 10th floor of building number 35 in the B wing of Sargam Society. The housing society is near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar in the suburb.

The fire was reported at 7.50 pm and firefighting operations are still underway.

Three elderly residents of the building were taken to the hospital, but died on the way. Another senior citizen is admitted to a hospital due to suffocation.

The victims have been identified as Sunita Joshi, 72, Bhalchandra Joshi, 72 and Suman Shrinivas Joshi, 83.

Another fire broke out earlier today in Dongri Jail Road, Bhendi Bazar. No casualties were reported.

Last week, a level 2 fire broke out at a luxury showroom adjoining the 5-star Trident Hotel at Mumbai's Nariman Point.



