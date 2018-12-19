Fire In Showroom Next To Mumbai's 5-Star Trident Hotel Under Control

The fire reportedly started in a showroom next to Mumbai's Trident Hotel

A fire that broke out late on Wednesday night at a luxury showroom adjoining the 5-Star Trident Hotel at south Mumbai's Nariman Point has been brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The fire started after 11 pm and reportedly spread to two showrooms at the porch level in the shopping complex that is right next to the main Trident Hotel building. The 35-floor luxury hotel, which has 555 rooms and suites, was not evacuated.

Fire officials say they received a call at 11:04 pm and they reached the spot at 11:05 and immediately started dousing the fire. Four fire engines and four water tankers, along with police teams were rushed to the spot.

Reports suggest nobody was trapped in the fire, which was declared Level 2. Usually about eight fire engines are dispatched for a Level 2 fire.

It is not known yet how the fire started.

The blaze comes hours after a fire in an electrical box outside the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in the city. No casualties or injuries were reported in today's incident as the hospital has been evacuated since Monday evening. This is the second fire incident after the hospital was devastated by a blaze that claimed nine lives and resulted in injuries to 173 people, mostly patients and employees, on Monday evening. Around 25 are still critical in various suburban hospitals.

With inputs from IANS