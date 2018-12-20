Fire Under Control At Showroom Next To Mumbai's Trident Hotel: Live Updates

The fire reportedly started a shopping area next to the hotel and reached two showrooms.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: December 20, 2018 00:57 IST
Four fire engines and police teams have rushed to the spot

Mumbai: 

A fire has broken out at a showroom next to five-star Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Reports suggest nobody is trapped in the blaze, which has been declared Level 2. Four fire engines and police teams have rushed to the hotel. The fire reportedly started a shopping area next to the hotel and reached two showrooms.

The fire has now been brought under control.

Here are the updates of the fire in the showroom next to Trident Hotel:


Dec 20, 2018
00:50 (IST)
The incident comes two days after a fire at a hospital in Mumbai led to the death of nine people, including a six-month-old child. Around 170 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at government-run Employee State Insurance (ESIC) hospital at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) premises in Mumbai's Andheri East.
Dec 20, 2018
00:47 (IST)
The fire broke out at a high end fashion store next to the hotel.

Dec 20, 2018
00:33 (IST)
It is not known yet how the fire started.
Dec 20, 2018
00:32 (IST)
Water tankers are also at the spot.
Dec 20, 2018
00:30 (IST)
Here are a few more visuals from the fire at Nariman Point:


Dec 20, 2018
00:22 (IST)
The fire broke out at an adjacent shopping area of the Trident hotel.
Dec 20, 2018
00:21 (IST)
The level 2 fire broke out at around 11pm in the night and the call was made at 11.15 pm.
Dec 20, 2018
00:18 (IST)
Here are some visuals from the fire at the five star hotel:


Dec 20, 2018
00:14 (IST)
The disaster management authority says the fire seems to be in control now.
Dec 20, 2018
00:13 (IST)
No one is trapped in the fire and there have been no reports of any evacuation from the hotel.
Dec 20, 2018
00:10 (IST)
No casualties have been reported as of yet and the firefighters have been trying to douse the fire from 40 minutes.
Dec 20, 2018
00:09 (IST)
There are ambulances as well as 4 fire engines at the spot who are trying to douse the fire.
