Fire Under Control At Showroom Next To Mumbai's Trident Hotel: Live Updates

Mumbai:
A fire has broken out at a showroom next to five-star Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Reports suggest nobody is trapped in the blaze, which has been declared Level 2. Four fire engines and police teams have rushed to the hotel. The fire reportedly started a shopping area next to the hotel and reached two showrooms.
The fire has now been brought under control.
Here are the updates of the fire in the showroom next to Trident Hotel:
The incident comes two days after a fire at a hospital in Mumbai led to the death of nine people, including a six-month-old child. Around 170 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at government-run Employee State Insurance (ESIC) hospital at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) premises in Mumbai's Andheri East.
The level 2 fire broke out at around 11pm in the night and the call was made at 11.15 pm.
No one is trapped in the fire and there have been no reports of any evacuation from the hotel.
No casualties have been reported as of yet and the firefighters have been trying to douse the fire from 40 minutes.
