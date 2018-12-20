Fire Under Control At Showroom Next To Mumbai's Trident Hotel: Live Updates

Four fire engines and police teams have rushed to the spot

A fire has broken out at a showroom next to five-star Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Reports suggest nobody is trapped in the blaze, which has been declared Level 2. Four fire engines and police teams have rushed to the hotel. The fire reportedly started a shopping area next to the hotel and reached two showrooms.

The fire has now been brought under control.

Here are the updates of the fire in the showroom next to Trident Hotel: