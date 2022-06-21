Mumbai Flash Mob Grooves To 'In Da Getto', Police Chief Posts Video

The video has been shot at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

A video of a flash mob organised in Mumbai is going viral on the internet. The clip has been shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, which shows a group of people dancing to a peppy song.

"Nariman Point today, Mumbaikars," Mr Pandey said in the caption.

The video has been shot at Nariman Point, Mumbai, where a group of people can be seen dancing on the streets to the song 'In Da Getto' by J Balvin and Skrillex.

A tripod-mounted camera and speakers on the street playing the popular song can also be seen in the viral footage.

Many people are seen cycling past the flash mob, but the dancers are so engrossed in their performance that they ignore the interruption and continue despite the cyclists' presence.

Users have left heartwarming remarks in the comment section of the post praising their performance.

"In Mumbaikar language Sir. Ek Number Talent, Positivity and Unity," a user wrote, while another called it "Excellent initiative".

"Wonderful sir, was born, brought up and live in Mumbai, but have never seen any Commissioner involve citizens in decision making like u do. Hats off. Please also teach the head of each police station across Mumbai to behave and act like their boss," read a tweet.

