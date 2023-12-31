Mumbai Bomb Threat A Hoax, Caller Is Mentally Ill, Say Cops

The caller claimed that there was going to be a bomb blast in Mumbai. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man suffering from a mental ailment allegedly made a hoax call to the Maharashtra police's control room about a bomb in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The police traced the man to Amravati, but no arrest was made as he was found to be mentally unstable, an official from Amravati police said.

The man, who lives in the Raja Peth police station limits, called the 112 emergency helpline number of the state police on Saturday evening, he said.

The caller claimed that there was going to be a bomb blast in Mumbai and disconnected the call, the official said.

Investigations revealed that the call was made from a mobile phone and its location was traced immediately, he said.

The man is mentally unstable and is undergoing psychiatric treatment, the official said.

