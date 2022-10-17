Mumbai Airport To Close Runway Tomorrow From 11 AM To 5 PM

"As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at Mumbai Airport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday," Mumbai Airport tweeted

Mumbai Airport To Close Runway Tomorrow From 11 AM To 5 PM

Mumbai airport will close its runway on Tuesday for maintenance

Mumbai:

Mumbai airport will close its runway from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance, the airport tweeted.

"As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at Mumbai Airport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hours," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, or CSMIA, tweeted.

With more than 800 flights landing and taking off every day, this yearly practice of post-monsoon maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, CSMIA said.

.