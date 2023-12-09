Mumbai Airport Best In Asia Pacific For Services: Gautam Adani

Mumbai airport has won the distinction of being the best in the Asia Pacific region for services

Mumbai airport has won the distinction of being the best in the Asia Pacific region for services, according to the globally recognised Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme of the Airports Council International (ACI).

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, which runs Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in a post on X said Mumbai airport is redefining excellence in aviation.

"Adani's Mumbai Airport is redefining excellence in aviation! It's now the best in Asia Pacific for Services according to ASQ, in the 40M+ passenger category. With a remarkable feat of handling 1,032 flights in a single day on one runway, we are also leading in Sustainability," Mr Adani said in the post.

"We proudly operate on 100 per cent green energy, making us an entirely sustainable airport. Moreover, we are 3rd in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ 'Transition' of ACA Programme of ACI, aligning our CO2 management with global climate objectives. Our next goal? Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2029," he said.

ACI World's globally recognised ASQ programme provides ACI member airports with tools and expertise to measure and improve passenger satisfaction, business performance, and airport service quality.

Last year too, CSMIA was awarded best airport by size and region in the 40-million-passenger category for ASQ Awards 2022. CSMIA also won the prestigious Aviation Sustainability and Environment Award at Wings India Awards, 2022.

