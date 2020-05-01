40-Year-Old Man Electrocuted To Death While Cleaning Swimming Tank In Mumbai

The body was removed with the help of police and fire brigade (Representational)

A 40-year-old man died of electrocution while he was cleaning a swimming tank at a club in South Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at Radio Club in the afternoon, in which Ramchandra Bhuvaneshwar died on the spot, the official said.

"Bhuvaneshwar, a worker with a water treatment company, was cleaning the swimming tank. While pulling the water out of the tank with the help of an electric motor, he got electrocuted. He died inside the tank," the official said.

His body was later removed from the tank with the help of police personnel and a fire brigade team.

A case of accidental death was registered at Colaba Police Station, the official said.