Minor Dies By Suicide, Note Claims She Was Raped By Cousin: Mumbai Cops

Due to continuous harassment by her cousin, The victim died by suicide, said police(Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his cousin and forcing her to die by suicide, police said.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl was raped several times by her accused cousin.

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police arrested the accused and produced him in the court, which ordered police custody for two days.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "The victim was under mental stress for a long time, because the accused had been raping her for several days, due to which the victim once tried to die by suicide even during her sister's marriage, but was saved at that time."

However, due to continuous harassment by her cousin, the victim finally died by suicide by hanging a few days ago, added the police.

During the police investigation, a suicide note was found in which the victim wrote about the harassment being done by her cousin, said the police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigations are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)