Mega Block For Mumbai's Harbour Line Today

Central railway services have been affected due to rain. (Representational)

The Central Railway has announced a halt of operations on the Harbour Line in Mumbai on Sunday.

"On Sunday, we are announcing mega block on harbour line. There has been quite some damage between Badlapur, Vangani and Karjat sections, which have been restored, Shivaji Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said.

In past one week there was heavy rain in Mumbai and around, Central railway services were also affected due to this. Almost all services are resumed now, the official said.

Mr Sutar said the blockage for the main line has been cancelled and in the suburban network, the restoration work is underway at a small patch between Karjat and Khopoli.

"Trains on both ghat section of Mumbai division are running towards Pune and Nashik. The services were restored on July 22", said the officer.

According to the official, services at harbour line, trans-harbour line and main line sections have been resumed.

"Our team has worked on a war footing in ghat sections that were affected due to heavy rain on July 22. We managed to restore traffic on the same day. There were landslides and boulder falling incidents" he added.