Man Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Mentally Ill Teenager Near Mumbai

The man was convicted in a very short time as the case was fast tracked, said police (representational)

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to one-year rigourous imprisonment by a Thane court for sexually assaulting a mentally ill teenager.

Sessions Court Judge HK Pardeshi on Thursday also fined Rohidas Gangurde Rs 11,000 in the case.

As per the prosecution, the man, a resident of Srinagar locality in Wagle Estate, had taken the 18-year-old woman home on the intervening night of May 23-24 this year by promising her a mango and then sexually assaulted and kissed her.

He also threatened her relatives when they came to inquire with him about why she was distressed.

The woman had come to stay with her relatives from neighbouring Karnataka.

The man was arrested on May 30 and the chargesheet in the case was filed on the same day, a press release from the police said.

The man has been convicted in very short time as the case had been fast tracked, Srinagar police station senior inspector Kiran Kabadi said.

