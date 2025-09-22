Man Duped Into Paying Rs 60 Lakh To Help Son Clear Civil Services Exam

Police arrested a man and are searching for his accomplice for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai hotelier of around Rs 60 lakh by falsely assuring him that they would help his son pass the UPSC exam.

According to police, the victim, Irshad Khan, owns a hotel in Malvani. His son Saddam Khan, a commerce graduate, had failed the UPSC exam four times and was preparing for a fifth attempt when Irshad Khan met Yakub Shaikh. The accused frequently visited his hotel, flaunting his supposed influence as a CID officer, and told Irshad Khan that his "contacts" could help his son clear the exam.

Yakub Shaikh introduced Irshad Khan to Vijay Chaudhary, who claimed he could manipulate UPSC results for a fee. To gain credibility, Vijay Chaudhary allegedly posed over the phone as the Delhi Commissioner and Chief Officer of the UPSC. Convinced by their claims, Irshad Khan paid around Rs 60 lakh in multiple instalments through cash and online transfers.

When Saddam Khan's UPSC result remained unchanged, the hotelier confronted the accused duo, who began offering excuses. They also cited the UPSC aspirant's religion as a possible reason for his failure.

Realising that he had been duped, Irshad Khan filed a complaint at the Malvani police station. While Yakub Shaikh has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, Vijay Chaudhary remains on the run.