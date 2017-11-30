Man Dies After Brick Falls On Him From 22nd Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise

A 45-year-old man died after a brick fell on him from the 22nd floor of an under-construction building in Dongri in south Mumbai.Police said that incident happened around 11am when Bhavesh Vyas, a sales manager with a chocolate firm, was talking to a tempo driver near the under-construction building.The brick smashed into his face and Mr Vyas was declared dead on arrival by hospital staff, said police.The building is being constructed by Gold Plaza Developers Private Limited, said police."Police who rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident found that a brick had fallen from the 22nd floor of the building," said Sandeep Bagdikar, Senior Inspector of Dongri police station.He added that the contractor and supervisor at the work site had been arrested as the duo had not taken proper care despite being aware that falling objects like bricks, stones and other construction material could endanger the life of pedestrians below.The officer said that a case of accidental death had been registered.