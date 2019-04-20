Woman, 66, Dies After Son Repeatedly Hits Her With Brick In Ghaziabad

The woman was hit by the brick thrice. (Representational)

A 66-year-old woman died in Ghaziabad's Ikla village after being repeatedly hit with a brick by her son, allegedly for refusing to give him Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

The woman was attacked by her son while she was getting her crop harvested in a field. He was hit with the brick thrice. Her son went and told his brothers that she had gone missing. They went searching and found her body in the field.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that they acted on a tip-off and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the man confessed to killing his mother. He told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and his mother refused to give him money even though she had some amount kept in the bank.

