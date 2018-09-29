Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh In Mumbai

Police have registered a case against the man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrested a 32-year-old man, found in possession of mephedrone, a synthetic drug worth Rs 20 lakh, police said Friday.

Sabir Hanif Khan was arrested from Andheri by the ANC's Bandra unit in a trap laid near a BMC school Thursday, said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

Police became suspiciously of the man's behavior and the bag he was carrying following which he was searched and mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh, was seized from him. The man is one of the biggest distributors of the synthetic drug in Mumbai, police said. He had more than 20 drug dealers under his wing

A case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was underway.

