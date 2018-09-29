Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh In Mumbai

The man arrested by the police is one of the biggest distributors of the synthetic drug in Mumbai

Mumbai | | Updated: September 29, 2018 06:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh In Mumbai

Police have registered a case against the man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mumbai: 

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch arrested a 32-year-old man, found in possession of mephedrone, a synthetic drug worth Rs 20 lakh, police said Friday.

Sabir Hanif Khan was arrested from Andheri by the ANC's Bandra unit in a trap laid near a BMC school Thursday, said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

Police became suspiciously of the man's behavior and the bag he was carrying following which he was searched and mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh, was seized from him. The man is one of the biggest distributors of the synthetic drug in Mumbai, police said. He had more than 20 drug dealers under his wing 

A case had been registered under the  Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was underway.

For Mumbai news, click here
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

synthetic drugsman arrested with drugsdrugs worth 20 lakh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................