Man Arrested From Gujarat 20 Years After He Murdered Thane Woman: Police

A man who allegedly killed a woman 20 years ago after taking Rs 5,000 from her husband, a resident of Thane near Mumbai, was arrested from Mehsana in Gujarat, the police said on Friday.

Shambhu Rawal and Suresh Nhavi were contract killers who bludgeoned Kunda Rawal to death in her Wagle Estate home on February 18, 2000 and fled, Thane Crime Branch Unit I sub inspector Datta Sarak said.

Kunda Rawal's husband Kundan was arrested at the time as a suspect but the case against him could not proceed as the two contract killers were never caught, he said.

"We got a tip-off about Shambhu Rawal and Suresh Nhavi recently, and arrested the former from Mehsana and found that the latter had died in December, 2015. The murder case registered at the time at Wagle Estate police station will now be reopened as one of the accused has been arrested," the official said.