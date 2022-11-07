37-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed By Live-In Partner In Maharashtra

The victim was found dead in a room at a chawl. (Representational)

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The victim Laxmibai Manohar Tayde was found dead in a room at a chawl in Nevali Phata area in the morning, an official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim's live-in partner, who is currently running away, he said.

The woman, who hailed from Akola, had come to stay in the chawl with the man five days ago, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

