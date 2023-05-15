Maharashtra Man Attacks Estranged Wife, Kills Woman Who Tried To Save Her

The man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, police said. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them.

On Sunday night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said.

However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added.

