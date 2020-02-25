Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl, 9, For Over A Year: Mumbai Police

Police arrested the accused for allegedly molesting the minor (Representational)

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl at Agripada in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday arrested Ejaz Ahmed Ansari for allegedly molesting the minor from the locality, an official said.

The accused had been molesting the girl for more than a year and threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about it, the official said.

The girl subsequently confided in her parents and a complaint was lodged on Monday, he said.

A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the official added.