Man, 65, Allegedly Strangled Wife To Death Over Property Dispute In Thane

The man has been arrested for murder, police said (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangling his wife to death, police said.

Somnath Shukla, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in the city, killed his wife Sharda (55) after a quarrel, a police official said.

"They would frequently fight over the ownership of two flats, which presently were in the name of their sons. On Saturday night, after a fight, he strangled Sharda. We have arrested him for murder," he added.

