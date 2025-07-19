Advertisement
Thane Woman Killed After Man Pushes Her In Front Of Train During Fight

The accused has arrested for murder and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions

Read Time: 2 mins
Thane Woman Killed After Man Pushes Her In Front Of Train During Fight
The incident took place between 5:00 am and 5:30 am on Friday
  • A 39-year-old woman was pushed in front of a goods train at Diva station in Thane district
  • The man quarrelled with the woman and pushed her in front of the train
  • The man was arrested for murder and other offences and placed in five-day police custody
A 39-year-old woman was killed after she was pushed in front of a moving goods train by a man amid a quarrel at Diva station in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place between 5:00 am and 5:30 am on platform number 5-6, said Thane railway police station senior inspector Archana Dusane.

"Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, a resident of Diva East, quarrelled with the woman and tried to molest her. He then caught her by the neck and pushed her in front of a moving goods train while she struggled to fend him off. She died on the spot. Singh tried to flee but was chased down by railway police constable Sagar Shinde," the official said.

Singh was arrested for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and has been remanded in five-day police custody, Dusane said.

"We are checking CCTV footage and speaking with eyewitnesses to piece together the full sequence of events," the official added.
 

