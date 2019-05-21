Twenty-Year-Old Specially-Abled Woman Raped In Maharashtra's Palghar

The victim has so far not been able to identify the accused, the official said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said today.

The offence came to light some days back when doctors found that she was pregnant, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was allegedly raped on several occasions in the last two-and-a-half months by the man at her home in Vasai area when her parents, who are labourers, went out for work, he said.

The man used to lure the victim by offering her biscuits and chocolates, the official said.

A few days back, the woman complained of stomachache following which her parents took her to a hospital where doctors found that she was pregnant, he said.

The victim has so far not been able to identify the accused, the official said.

The woman's parents on Monday lodged a complaint following which the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, he said. Efforts were on to identify and trace the accused, he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.