Maharashtra Class 12 Exams 2026: Chemistry Paper Leak Suspected, Probe Underway

Maharashtra Class 12 Paper Leak: The Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry examination held on February 18 has come under police investigation after suspicions emerged that the question paper was leaked ahead of the exam. Officials said the paper was allegedly circulated on social media in Nagpur.

The suspected malpractice came to light at a high school examination centre when a female student's repeated visits to the washroom raised suspicion among invigilators.

She was caught using a mobile phone for cheating, which was later seized. Upon analysis, officials found that the question paper had been shared on a WhatsApp group before the examination began. Possible answers were also reportedly exchanged in the same group.

Based on the student's statement, another pupil is currently being questioned.

Preliminary findings suggest that a person linked to a private coaching institute allegedly shared the question paper in exchange for money, officials said.

A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The Maharashtra Class 12 examinations began on February 10 and will conclude on March 11, 2026. More than 13 lakh students are appearing for the exams across 3,387 centres.

Madhya Pradesh Paper Sharing Incident

In Madhya Pradesh, a teacher was suspended after she shared the Class 10 English question paper on her WhatsApp status. However, the district administration later clarified that the paper was not "leaked".

Officials stated that the teacher allegedly uploaded a photograph of the paper at 9:06 am, after the examination had already commenced. As many as 109 students had entered the examination centre before 8:40 am, they added.

Despite this, the teacher was suspended for breaching the confidentiality of the board examination, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.