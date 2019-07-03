Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Over 20 Missing As Tiware Dam Breaches In Ratnagiri

The monsoon has brought large parts of the state and its capital Mumbai to a standstill.

Two people were killed and more than 20 are still missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district at around 9.30 pm last night. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

As incessant rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday and nearly 30 people were killed across the state in separate rain-related incidents flooding the airport and paralysing local trains. 52 flights were cancelled and 54 diverted because of bad weather and the skidding of a SpiceJet plane last night while landing in rain forced a shutdown of the main runway at the airport. "Our team is trying their best to bring the main runway back in operation and this may take upto 48 hrs," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport officials posted from its Twitter handle.

Here are the Highlights on the Mumbai rains: