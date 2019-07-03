Maharashtra Rain LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Over 20 Missing As Tiware Dam Breaches In Ratnagiri

New Delhi/ Mumbai:
The monsoon has brought large parts of the state and its capital Mumbai to a standstill.
Two people were killed and more than 20 are still missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district at around 9.30 pm last night. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.
As incessant rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday and nearly 30 people were killed across the state in separate rain-related incidents flooding the airport and paralysing local trains. 52 flights were cancelled and 54 diverted because of bad weather and the skidding of a SpiceJet plane last night while landing in rain forced a shutdown of the main runway at the airport. "Our team is trying their best to bring the main runway back in operation and this may take upto 48 hrs," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport officials posted from its Twitter handle.
Here are the Highlights on the Mumbai rains:
More than 20 people were killed early yesterday morning after the rains led to the collapse of a wall in Mumbai's Malad East. Rescue teams led by the NDRF and Mumbai Fire Brigade mounted a desperate all-night effort to save three people trapped in debris. One of those trapped was a young girl - 12-year-old Sanchita - whose body was recovered after an unsuccessful 14-hour rescue attempt.
Two people were killed and more than 20 are still missing after heavy rainfall led to a breach in the Tiware Dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district at around 9.30 pm last night. Seven down-stream villages have been flooded and at least 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are at the spot, which is approximately 275 kilometres from Mumbai, to carry out search and rescue operations. Additional rescue teams consisting of government officials, police and volunteers are also working at the site.
Mumbai Western Railway Suburban Services
The Western Railway issued a statement saying that its suburban services, including the AC trains which were stopped yesterday, will be running without any disruption.
High tide of about 4.69 meter expected at around 12:35 pm & low tide of about 1.58 meter expected at 06:34 pm today.
Maharashtra: Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot.
A 14-hour-long effort to rescue a 12-year-old girl, trapped under debris after heavy rain led to the collapse of a wall in Mumbai's Malad area, ended in tragedy as the rescue team pulled out her body on Tuesday evening. A massive rescue effort to save the girl, identified as Sanchita, began this morning after her cry for help was heard from under the debris. The girl could be heard calling out for water to drink.
Twenty one people were killed as heavy rain pounded Mumbai and its surrounding areas overnight, flooding the airport and paralysing local trains, the lifeline of India's commercial capital. The city received the heaviest rain over a 24-hour period since the 2005 deluge. The weather office has sounded a red alert for Mumbai today, warning of more rain.