Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Hits Out At Shiv Sena Chief's Ram Temple Pitch

Uddhav Thackeray made a strong pitch for the construction of the Ram Temple. (File)

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena today took a swipe at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over the Ram Temple issue.

The Raj Thackeray-led party put up a poster with ten questions for the Sena leadership outside the latter's headquarters -- Sena Bhavan- in Dadar.

An MNS spokesperson today asked if construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya would solve the issues plaguing the common man.

While addressing party workers at its annual Dussehra rally on Thursday, the Sena chief had made a strong pitch for the construction of the Ram Temple and had said he would visit Ayodhya on November 25 and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

"I will go to Ayodhya on November 25. I will ask questions to the prime minister (over alleged delay in constructing the temple)...We are not enemies of the prime minister, but we don't want to play with the emotions of the people," Mr Thackeray had told a huge gathering of party workers.

The MNS extended best wishes for the construction of the Ram Temple and also asked if Maharashtra will be transformed into a pothole free state and if inflation will decrease.

It also sought to know if women in the state would be safe and if the unemployed would get jobs.

Questioning the Sena further, the MNS, through its poster, asked if farmer suicides would stop and they would get Minimum Support Price for their crops.

It also sought query if drought would be eradicated and if encroachment of vacant lands would cease.

The MNS, referring to the Sena's threats to walk out of the government, asked if resignations would come out of their ministers' pockets.

When contacted, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande told PTI that it had raised these questions in the interest of the common man. "How has the issue of visiting and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya suddenly cropped up before elections? Even if it did, what happened to the promise of good governance made by the BJP and Sena?" he questioned.

