Maharashtra: Gutkha Worth Rs 11.96 Lakh Seized, 2 Arrested

Sale of gutkha and pan masala was banned in Maharashtra in 2012.

Gutkha worth over Rs 11 lakh was seized from Palghar district in Maharashtra and two persons were arrested in connection with this, police said today.

A police team intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Amboli village on Monday and found gutkha worth Rs 11.96 lakh being carried in the vehicle, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The tempo driver and cleaner, both belonging from Panvel in the neighbouring Raigad district, were arrested. They were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act, he said.

The state government last year announced that sale of gutkha would be made a non-bailable offence.

