Builder Ends Life In Palghar, Family Alleges Harassment By 2 Cops, Aide

Senior officials stated that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Builder Ends Life In Palghar, Family Alleges Harassment By 2 Cops, Aide
A case of accidental death has been registered, police said.

A builder allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra apparently over financial matters, police said on Tuesday.

The builder, Jayaprakash Chavan, was found hanging at his home on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Chavan's family claimed he has left behind a detailed suicide note in which he has levelled serious allegations of harassment and intimidation against two policemen as well as their purported associate, a real estate broker.

The note purportedly stated that the trio regularly threatened, humiliated, and pressurised Chavan, pushing him over the edge over financial matters.

According to the note and family members, Chavan had borrowed Rs 33 lakh from the policemen to fund the construction of a building. Of this, Rs 32 lakh was reportedly paid upfront.

However, instead of a standard loan repayment arrangement, Chavan was allegedly forced to register four flats in the name of the policemen as repayment, said the family members.

His daughter, Gauri Chavan, in a statement to the media, alleged, "My father was under intense stress. He was being threatened continuously by policemen and their broker. He felt betrayed and cornered." An officer at the Achole police station confirmed the recovery of a suicide note, but did not disclose its content, saying they were looking into it.

He said a case of accidental death has been registered as of now now.

Senior officials stated that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Palghar, Palghar Suicide
NDTV News
