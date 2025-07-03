Video: With No Bridge, Children Cross Gushing River Daily To Attend School

Carrying bags on their shoulders and a dream for a better future, children in the Walda village of Maharashtra's Palghar set out for a journey on foot, crossing a fast-flowing Rakhadi river by walking on the dam.

They are not migrating to a different village, but going to school every day.

The dangerous two-kilometre trek to school involves children holding each other's hands, walking on the dam built on the Rakhadi river, and crossing the fast-flowing water to reach school since there's no bridge to cross the river - A demand ignored for years.

Students of Nakarpada and Jugre Pada villages in Wada taluka of Palghar district have to make a dangerous journey every day to school.

If they go by road, they have to walk about 5 kilometres by taking a detour around the river, and the same distance for the return journey. Whereas, if they cross the river, they have to cover only 2 kilometres.

Students get tired when they go by road and do not take an interest in going to school. But the route that seems easy is proving to be the most dangerous.