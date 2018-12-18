Maharashtra Chief Minister To Help Dilip Kumar 'Sort Out' Property Issue

I will speak to them and try to sort out the issue, says Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday he will speak to actor Dilip Kumar and his family to allay their fears over a property issue involving a city-based builder.

Saira Banu, veteran actress and Mr Kumar's wife, on Sunday sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue following the release of the builder, Samir Bhojwani, from jail.

Mr Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Mr Kumar's bungalow has been built. The 96-year-old actor's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra.

Ms Banu's request for a meeting with PM Modi was shared on Mr Kumar's official Twitter account.

"Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai," the tweet read.

Ms Banu had also tagged chief minister Fadnavis in her tweet.

"I will speak to them and try to sort out the issue," Mr Fadnavis said.

In December 2017, Ms Banu had lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Mr Kumar over the property issue.

Following the complaint, the Mumbai police had arrested and booked Bhojwani.