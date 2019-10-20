Election Officials To Probe Vehicle Carrying Rs 4.3 Crore Cash In Mumbai

The driver claimed that the money was being transported to a bank. (Representational)

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mumbai Police and officials of Election Commission during checking in Worli area on Saturday intercepted a vehicle carrying Rs 4.3 crore in cash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Worli police station for further questioning.

"Our election team in Worli intercepted a vehicle transporting Rs 4.3 crore cash. The driver is claiming that the money was being transported to a bank, we are carrying out further investigation," said senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe.

The polling in the state is scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.

