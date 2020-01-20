Lost 3-Year-Old Girl Reunited With Parents Within 2 Hours In Mumbai

A 3-year-old girl who got separated from her parents in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai. (Representational)

A 3-year-old girl who got separated from her parents in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon was reunited with them within two hours, police said.

Sub-Inspector Nitin Zade found the child crying beneath a bridge in the area, but she was unable to give directions to her home, an Antop Hill police station official said.

"The child was taken around the area in a police van to see if she could point us her home, but the effort failed. Meanwhile, Zade had circulated her photograph to the staff who started making the rounds of public places in the vicinity," he said.

A policeman who reached KD Gaikwad Hall in the area with the child's photograph found her parents waiting there distressed, the official said.

"The family was here from Naigaon for an engagement ceremony, and the child stepped out when her parents were busy. However, once out on the road, she was unable to go back and stood beneath a bridge crying," he added.