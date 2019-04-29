Elections 2019-'Voting Or Boating': Shah Rukh Khan Takes Son AbRam To Polling Booth

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri voted along with other celebrities in Mumbai today. (PTI)

Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities voted in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were among the celebs who came out to vote. Accompanying the couple, was their five-year-old son AbRam, who the actor said he brought along to experience the difference between "voting" and "boating".

"The little one was a bit confused between 'boating' and 'voting', so took him along to experience the difference," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted today along with a picture of his family.

Little one was a bit confused between 'Boating' and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference. pic.twitter.com/8X6DsTP8bc - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan cast his vote from the Mumbai North constituency. Actor Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate from Mumbai North and actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit Nene were among the celebrities who also voted.

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see a battle between political giants in three of Mumbai's six parliamentary constituencies. High-profile candidates like Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Poonam Mahajan competed for the votes of 96 lakh people.

Mumbai's most keenly-watched battle was in the Mumbai North constituency, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut and facing BJP's sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty.

Maharashtra completes its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections today. The results will be announced on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.