Local Train Derails In Mumbai, Suburban Operations Hit

A coach of an empty local train derailed at Mumbai Central station on Wednesday, disrupting the suburban train operations, a Western Railway official said. There was no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

A wheel of the local train derailed at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed at around 11.30 am, he said.

According to some commuters, train operations on the slow line were affected due to the incident, as bunching of trains took place between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations.

Trains on the fast line were operating.

A passenger claimed she waited at Dadar station for more than 20 minutes, but no train arrived and there was also no proper announcement.

This is the second incident of derailment of a train in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in less than a week.

On Saturday afternoon, a goods train derailed in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route.

No one was injured in the incident, officials earlier said.

