Live Wire On Road, 2 Navi Mumbai Students Get Electric Shock, Out Of Danger

Two teenagers returning from a school suffered an electric shock after stepping on an exposed wire in Navi Mumbai. They have been hospitalised. Doctors are monitoring their situation, officials said, adding the two girls are conscious and stable now.

The two students, Shubhangi Nalawade and Ujwala Wagh, both 15 years old, suffered the electric shock after a short-circuit that happened under a bridge spread out the current.

The two were taken to DY Patil Hospital. Later, they were shifted to Fortis Hospital in Vashi.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil termed the incident "unfortunate" and expressed relief that the students are safe and stable now.

"Such incidents certainly must not happen again. We will seek an explanation from the MSEDCL or the officials responsible for this work, and issue instructions to immediately inspect and rectify any similar connections," Patil said.

The issue of unsafe underground cabling had also surfaced during discussion in the house.

"When laying underground lines, the work must be executed properly. Often, cables get severed during excavation work and are subsequently left as is, merely patched with tape. During monsoon, even if roadwork is otherwise properly executed, the damage caused by digging prevents adequate restoration," the mayor said.

"Consequently, heavy rain can cause cables to surface and lead to such accidents. We will raise this issue in the general body meeting. Prior to that, however, we will call a meeting with the MSEDCL or relevant officials to apprise them of the situation and demand immediate remedial action," Patil added, referring to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd.

The mayor said they are checking who is ultimately responsible for the situation, whether the line belongs to MSEDCL or another entity.

"There are multiple authorities involved here. For instance, while our municipal CCTV cameras are operational, the authorities claim the line does not belong to them. Had it been our line, the connection would have been cut off. We are trying to identify the owner of the cable. For now the main switches have been turned off to prevent any immediate danger," Patil said.

She said they will take legal action against whoever is found responsible for the negligence.

With inputs from Rahul Kamble